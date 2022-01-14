Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAJMY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Kajima has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Kajima

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

