Autonio Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $71,303.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.51 or 0.07660161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,799.36 or 0.99333169 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068333 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars.

