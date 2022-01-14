Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 335.3% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Focus Graphite stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Focus Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.