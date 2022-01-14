Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce $195.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $74.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $738.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,234 shares of company stock worth $2,490,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 3,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.18. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

