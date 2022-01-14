Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.51 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVT. Truist Securities increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

AVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. 8,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.