Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $286.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. 57,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,555. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 215.50 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

