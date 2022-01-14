Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $64.54

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 174,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kohl’s by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

