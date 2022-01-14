German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.97.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $12.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.74. 57,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $223.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

