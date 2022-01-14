PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lessened by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.64. 32,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,122. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

