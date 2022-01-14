New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Up 714.0% in December

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 714.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in New York City REIT by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New York City REIT by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,644. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

