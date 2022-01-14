Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Grows By 568.2%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 568.2% from the December 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Prosus stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. 929,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,540. Prosus has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

