State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 67,402 shares.The stock last traded at $51.60 and had previously closed at $51.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

