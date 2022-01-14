First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

