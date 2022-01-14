First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.09.
First Pacific Company Profile
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.