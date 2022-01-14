Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Sells 73 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $14,088.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Matthew Croatti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Croatti sold 85 shares of UniFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $17,201.45.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.22. 1,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,019. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $189.84 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.53.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 1,042.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

