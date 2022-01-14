Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 7,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 491,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $693.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

