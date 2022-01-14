Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 10.4%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.42. 78,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,003,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

