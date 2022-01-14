Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 10.4%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.42. 78,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,003,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.32.
In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
