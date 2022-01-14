Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 54,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,929,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTRA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Proterra in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Proterra by 341.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

