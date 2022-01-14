Waycross Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,938. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

