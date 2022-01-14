Boston Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.06. 354,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,925,314. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

