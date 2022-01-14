Cito Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 371 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $22.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,794.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,064. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,897.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,793.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

