JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $352,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.42. 1,454,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $468.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

