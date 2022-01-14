Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lowered by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,972 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

