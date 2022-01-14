NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $8.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

