Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $212,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

FIS stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

