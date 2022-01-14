NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

