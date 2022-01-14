Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLMAF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS HLMAF remained flat at $$39.35 on Friday. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. Halma has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

