Lightning Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $176,049.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 8% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $176,049.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00334811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.