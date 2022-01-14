GYEN Trading Up 1.8% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $24.09 million and approximately $936,949.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.93 or 0.07649375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.63 or 0.99153886 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00068221 BTC.

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

