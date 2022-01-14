Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.32. Missfresh shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,461 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MF. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $15,354,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $293,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $346,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

