Short Interest in Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Decreases By 91.3%

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIGMF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.04. 154,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.05. Ridgestone Mining has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.18.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

