Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Decreases By 94.9%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RTBRF stock remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Get Restaurant Brands New Zealand alerts:

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.