Brokerages Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

DSKE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 13,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 2,411.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 514.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 436,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Daseke by 356.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 226,816 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Daseke by 112.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 340,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 180,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at $1,490,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

