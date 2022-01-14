Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 708.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 3,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

