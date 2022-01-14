iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.2% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $422,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.76. 1,368,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,679,026. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.