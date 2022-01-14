$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.22. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $619,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,057 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

