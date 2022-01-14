Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $86.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

D has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.56.

NYSE D traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

