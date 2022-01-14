HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $18.63. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

HPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 in the last ninety days. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

