KBC Group NV Acquires 45,898 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $60,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 395,000 shares of company stock worth $112,818,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $207.35. 122,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,261,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.