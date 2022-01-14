World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,696 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

