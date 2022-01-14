Creative Planning Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Planning grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.8% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.54 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average is $219.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

