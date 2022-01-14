Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 70,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,640 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $20.98.
Several research firms recently commented on ACCD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.
The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Accolade by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after buying an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Accolade by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
