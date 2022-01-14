REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Up 4%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.40 and last traded at $104.99. Approximately 226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.

REX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

