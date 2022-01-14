REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Up 4%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.40 and last traded at $104.99. Approximately 226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.
REX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
