SORA Validator Token (VAL) Reaches Market Cap of $170,332.71

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $170,332.71 and $64,079.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.92 or 0.99884223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00091577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00033438 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.80 or 0.00660707 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 408,085 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

