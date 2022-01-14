Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Grows By 200.0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CFXTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. 53,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

