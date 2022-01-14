Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Clarkson stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.13. 222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

