Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Drops By 77.3%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,704,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. 3,049,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,022. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.01.

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

