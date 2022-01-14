Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.50. 1,207,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,523,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.