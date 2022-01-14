Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $3,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. 3,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

