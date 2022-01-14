D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 194 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.48. 31,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,505. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $246.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $612.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.