Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $70,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $517.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $612.23 and its 200-day moving average is $620.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

